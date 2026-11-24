Liverpool are back in UEFA Champions League action on November 25 on the road at Club Brugge.

Andoni Iraola's side have won three of their four league phase matches so far this season and the Reds are in a strong position to ease into the knockouts in 2027.

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However, ahead of landing Belgium, Iraola's plans have been hit by the continued injury absence of Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Neither player featured in the Liverpool squad for their 4-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend and they will continue their recovery back on Merseyside.

Iraola could rotate from the team who rolled past the Red Devils with Kostas Tsimikas, Trey Nyoni and Victor Munoz all possible starters.

Liverpool squad v Club Brugge: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Munoz, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Barcola, Frimpong, Araujo, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha, Danns.