Bellamy thrilled with Koumas' progress at Liverpool: Like Tevez, a top, young talent

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has spoken on Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas as he breaks into the first team under Andoni Iraola.

The Welsh youngster has gone from spending several seasons out on loan to becoming a genuine first-team option at Anfield as he grabs starts in the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old helped Hull secure promotion back to the Premier League during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign and has returned to Merseyside to fill in for the injured Hugo Ekitike.

After graduating from the Liverpool academy, Koumas has made 14 appearances for Liverpool this term under Iraola who has placed immense faith in the young striker to rotate with Alexander Isak.

Koumas is allowed to shine at Liverpool

Wales boss Bellamy has opened up on the rise of Koumas and admitted he has been impressed with Liverpool's injection of youth this season.

"The thing with Koumy is he hits a lot of the markers. Intensity and sprint distance through the roof and when you look at a top player he has all the markers for that. I like him at nine and I love that intensity. I remember Carlos Tevez doing the same for me at Manchester City and players like Koumy inspire you. You see him going and you say, 'I've got to go, I've got to move as well.' It's got to be controlled, but his willingness excites you.

"I like what Liverpool have done with him. They've exposed him but also known when to take him out as well. There's competition as he's at one of the top clubs in the world, but I like watching him. Of course I have a Liverpool head on at times, but I love his enthusiasm and intensity. He has been a real big plus for us and hopefully this just keeps maintaining. He's getting exposed to real high-level football in the Champions League. There is nothing higher and that's only going to help us.

"Loans can be hit and miss at times and I'm actually surprised by the amount of game time he's had at such a young age in the Championship. It helps with their development. They see it, they smell it. In that period some take off, some don't, but it's not going to define your career. You're learning and gaining experience and exposure and Liverpool felt it was right for him to go on loan. They decided to keep him for pre-season this year and it's real example of how to progress a top, young talent."

Koumas made his Champions League debut and scored in Liverpool's 6-3 victory away to LASK. After the international break where he will feature against Norway and Portugal, he will seek to fight for his spot once more against Manchester United next weekend.