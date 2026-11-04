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'We need to defend better' - Iraola fumes at Liverpool errors in Fenerbahce defeat

'We need to defend better' - Iraola fumes at Liverpool errors in Fenerbahce defeat
'We need to defend better' - Iraola fumes at Liverpool errors in Fenerbahce defeatREUTERS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola was far from impressed with his side's defending in their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce on Wednesday (November 4).

Iraola faced former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt on a rainy night in Istanbul, hoping to preserve their 100% start to their 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

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Liverpool took the lead through young midfielder Trey Nyoni but were pegged back. Alexander Isak then restored their lead in the 69th minute and again, failed to hold onto it.

Two of Fenerbahce’s goals came from set pieces, and speaking to the press after the game, Iraola acknowledged it was something they needed to improve.

"The main reason that I can find for why we lost this game is we conceded from three set pieces. It's something that we were doing very well in the league, we were doing quite well until today," he said.

"We knew it was one of the strengths of Fenerbahce. We concede from a free-kick, a corner and even from the long throw at the end. 

“They're goals that have hurt us because we've gone twice in front after having good moments, controlling the game, arriving, we've found the goals but after we've conceded in situations we should definitely defend better."

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