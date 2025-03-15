Liverpool captain Van Dijk responds to Rooney's "lazy" accusation

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has rejected accusations from Wayne Rooney of being at fault for PSG's goal in this week's Champions League elimination by PSG.

Former Manchester United captain Rooney branded Van Dijk as "lazy" for his role in Ousmane Dembele's early goal at Anfield. The strike leveled the aggregate scores and eventually led to a penalty shootout won by the visitors.

Van Dijk said, "Someone told me about this. I think at that particular moment I'm helping (Andy) Robertson, telling him to clear the outside, I take the inside.

"I'm even explaining now what I thought at that moment but if he thought it was lazy then he gave his opinion, that's it. Did you think it was lazy?

"I think I said it to someone as well, there were so many challenges for those players years ago and obviously it's a challenge for the players nowadays that you have to deal with opinions here and there and it gets blown up all the time.

"But looking at what I see in the dressing room, I think the boys are doing well in terms of keeping their heads down and focusing on the task ahead. That's the most important thing I want to see.

"If we get the reward for it at the end of the season then I’m sure Liverpool is going to be bouncing."