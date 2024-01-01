Liverpool boss Slot: Should AC Milan be scared...?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has praised their upcoming Champions League opponents.

The Dutchman was asked about the challenge of taking on giants AC Milan in the group stages.

The Reds are reeling from a home loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend and wants to put matters right in midweek.

Slot told reporters: “I don't know if the translation is correct but the word 'scared' was used, if I was scared for some players, or for us in Milan. I don't think any manager or any team is scared to play the other team but we have a lot of respect for the quality and the players and the history of Milan. The first one that comes to my mind is a Dutch player - Tijjani Reijnders - who has done really well over here and also for the Dutch national team last week. So, they have quality players.

“We're not scared but we do respect all of their players because they have shown last Saturday that they are in good form. They had a very good 4-0 win. So, we respect Milan a lot, but 'scared' is not the word we would use.”

On the Forest loss, he added: “Not only the journalists were disappointed about the result from us against Nottingham Forest. The team and me were really disappointed as well. Although we always put it in the right perspective. When we beat United the journalists and us were really positive, of course, but I also saw things we had to improve. Last Saturday we didn't do as many things as we did against United, but there were still a few things that went quite well.

“But it was a totally different game and that's also for tomorrow I expect a completely different game against Milan with the type of players they have and the playing style that manager has compared to Nottingham Forest. But we should be disappointed if you lose a home game against Nottingham Forest and you work for Liverpool. If you are not if you drop points in a home game against Nottingham Forest then something is wrong. Four games, nine points, it's a good start, but it's not a great start because then we would've had 12.”