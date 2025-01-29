Liverpool boss Slot admits admiration for PSV's Bosz

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, will face PSV Eindhoven midweek in the Champions League.

Slot is set to rotate the squad, resting key players like Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold.

Despite this, Liverpool aims to maintain their perfect record in the league phase as they round off on Wednesday.

On PSV, he stated: “Of course last season I saw a bit more than this season. And last season they were incredible. This season I haven’t seen that much, I think they’ve dropped a few points more than last season but not that big of a difference. They still scored a lot of goals in a short amount of time. They still have a lot of quality in their squad so if you talk about the team, nothing has changed there.”

On playing style similarities between the two teams, he added: “I don’t know if we’re exactly similar but there are similarities, as there are with many, many, many coaches. What is definitely a similarity is he (Peter Bosz) wants to have the ball a lot, he doesn’t go to a low block waiting for the other team to make a mistake, he doesn’t let his goalkeeper put the ball on the six-yard line and kick it as far as he can, and he wants to bring the ball out from the back.

“I think for the PSV fans – and I have noticed this when I was here last season – they are really, really, really happy that Peter (Bosz) is here because he doesn’t only bring results, every game he is involved in I think is a joy to watch. It is always positive, it is always eventful, a lot of things happen. I think the fans here in Eindhoven are very happy – not only because he won the league, but mainly also because of his playing style. I know we are mainly judged about results, but I would hope there comes a time that managers are also judged on their playing style, which is difficult because almost everyone judges us (as) if we win we play well and if we lose we don’t play well.”