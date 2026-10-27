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Lens fans barred from Liverpool trip over flare chaos

Lens fans barred from Liverpool trip over flare chaos
Lens fans barred from Liverpool trip over flare chaosREUTERS

UEFA has banned Lens fans from attending their upcoming Champions League clash at Anfield against Liverpool.

The two clubs are set to meet in Europe’s elite club competition at the end of January, but UEFA has now confirmed that Lens fans will not be allowed to attend.

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UEFA have confirmed that the French side will be prohibited from selling tickets to their travelling fans for their next two away fixtures in the Champions League league phase.

The decision comes after the chaos in Lens’ game against Club Brugge. The match was briefly halted by officials due to the volume of flares being ignited and thrown toward the pitch and opposing fans.

UEFA have also decided to hit the club with decided a fine of €80,000. The first match to be affected is the trip to RB Leipzig on November 24th. 

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