Liverpool star Barcola told he "needs to raise his level mentally" by Arsenal legend

France and Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has told Liverpool star Bradley Barcola to up his mentality after a mixed start.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £123M as the pressure weighed on the 23-year-old to hit the ground running.

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The French star failed to register a goal or assist in his first six appearances for the Reds, but after picking up a hat-trick against LASK in the Champions League, then an assist against Brentford, it looks like he is getting back to his best.

Barcola is growing into Andoni Iraola's side and could quickly become one of the best wingers in the Premier League over the coming months.

Barcola must up his mentality

Ahead of his next test against Brighton on Sunday afternoon, Petit spoke on how the winger must work on himself mentality if he is to shine on Merseyside.

“I really like Barcola as a person and a player," Petit told Betfred. "Liverpool’s a new club for him, and he has to adapt. It takes weeks to adapt yourself to a new club and a new style of football.

“At PSG, he lost his position as soon as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came to the club. And I was happy to see him score goals for Liverpool in the Champions League, as that will give him confidence when linking up with his teammates.

"But in the meantime, he needs to raise his level mentally every single game."

"At PSG he was frustrated that he lost his place in the starting 11, and it worked for him sometimes when he came off the bench.

"But now he’s at another top club with Liverpool, and he has to compete for his place and fight for it."

Barcola will be primed and ready for the weekend clash against the Seagulls, who sit above Liverpool in the table in what will be a tough test for the winger who is getting back to his best.