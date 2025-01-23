Leao happy proving AC Milan matchwinner against Girona

Rafael Leao was delighted proving the matchwinner for AC Milan in their Champions League win against Girona.

The attacker also says he's happy playing for coach Sergio Conceicao.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s a joy to play with this jersey and in the Champions League,” Leao told Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re doing an incredible job; this was a very important match to advance, and we’re happy with how things went. The atmosphere in the locker room is great, and we’re starting to understand what the coach wants from us.”

On Conceicao and former coach Paulo Fonseca, Leao continued: “They are different coaches.

“The most important thing today is the mentality—we must always stay focused. He never lets me off the hook and asks me to always stay switched on. In the second half, we defended as a team, and we managed to hold onto the lead.

“He’s trying to help me as both a man and a player, and I’m trying to understand what he wants. He’s the kind of person who would be ready to die for his players, and I try to do the same.”