Lautaro: Inter Milan players produced complete performance for win at Bayern Munich

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez says victory at Bayern Munich was deserved on Tuesday night.

Lautaro struck as Inter took control of their Champions League quarterfinal with a 2-1 first-leg win in Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

On his opening goal, the striker said: “I won a challenge in midfield, then saw the space, Carlo (Augusto) ran into it and Marcus (Thuram) thankfully laid it off for me.

“I wanted originally to shoot with my left foot, but I had so many players in front of me, so I opted to change it and go with the other boot. Fortunately, it went in and gave us the lead.”

Lautaro added, “We talked so much after the draw with Parma. We want to keep improving and if we want to win, we’ve got to leave that behind us to take the result here. This performance was complete in every respect, we showed character, quality, did well in possession and off it against a strong opponent.

"In a huge stadium against a great team, the lads proved what they can do and that they deserve to wear this jersey.”