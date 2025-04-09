Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Players gave everything to win at Bayern Munich

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hailed the efforts of his players their Champions League win at Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Inter won the first-leg of their quarterfinal 2-1, with Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi's goals sandwiching Thomas Muller's effort.

“I know I have to thank these guys because tonight they gave everything,” Inzaghi remarked afterwards. “We had some absences, but we didn’t let that show thanks to the help of everyone.

“When I hear talk about substitutions, it frustrates me because it’s the whole Inter squad; all the players have helped us get to April and compete on all fronts.

“It would be unfair to name specific players tonight. Lautaro and Barella were excellent, but so was everyone else. Frattesi came on and performed that way, after the last few days which weren’t very easy for him.

“Frattesi was one of the best against Udinese, seven days ago. Against Milan in the derby, there was an unfortunate rebound that led to Milan’s goal, and Frattesi was talked about, but he had put in a performance of great effort. He’s always trained in the best way, and he must continue like this.

“I’ve always said it — I’ve been lucky to find a group of guys like this, who are very attached to the Inter shirt and try to give everything on the field despite the difficulties.”

Inzaghi was eager to highlight the effort turned in by his players given their workload.

“In the last two months, I’ve never had so many difficulties in terms of available players, with all these matches to play,” Inzaghi added.

“This team is pushing itself beyond his limits. We’ve played 47 matches, but the players don’t feel the fatigue, they work.

“We’re in an emergency, but we knew it could happen. Now we have to be good at recovering players and understanding who needs rest.

“At halftime today, Acerbi was on the treatment table, but then I spoke to him and he managed to continue.

“This victory should certainly give us even more motivation, but I know I’m asking for overtime from my players.

“For Darmian, it was his fourth consecutive match, after coming back from injury. In the upcoming matches, we’ll also consider Zalewski as an option on the right.”