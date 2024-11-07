Lautaro: Inter Milan defeated Arsenal through character and quality

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez insists they deserved their Champions League win against Arsenal.

Inter won 1-0 thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's successful penalty.

Lautaro later said, "These games are great to play, Arsenal have quality and important players. We did our best, in the first 25 minutes we put them in difficulty and then we definitely dropped a bit in intensity and suffered a bit. However, I think that in the 90 minutes we developed a game of great character and quality and that was what we wanted.

"They went for the cross many times, we have many good people in the area to win the headers."

On his fitness, the striker added:"I played 90 minutes with Venezia, the more I play the better I am. These are the coach's decisions, now we have to recover our energy and think about what's coming."