Bisseck pleased with role in Inter Milan defeat of Arsenal

Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck was pleased with his performance for their Champions League win against Arsenal.

Bisseck helped Inter keep a clean sheet for last night's 1-0 win.

He said afterwards: "Sometimes luck also plays a part, we haven't conceded so far because we defend well as a team. Sometimes, it depends on who wants it more: we were good, I don't think the match against Juventus tells the truth.

"As I said, we are very prepared: the coach tells us what to do, in the Champions League perhaps we can respect his instructions better than in Serie A.

"I don't know what people think, maybe that you always have to play as a 10. I don't think there have been many games in which I haven't played well so far and I don't think I've been bad in any of them. I don't agree with the criticism, but it doesn't matter: the important thing is the coach's trust."

On new contract talks, Bisseck added: "We are negotiating, I hope we can close as soon as possible."