Laporta enthuses about Flick's Barcelona impact: He never seeks excuses

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is full of praise for Hansi Flick for the coach's early season impact.

Laporta was speaking after this week's Champions League hammering of Young Boys.

He declared: "We have started well. Our coach is doing very well and has no excuses. He does not seek excuses. Injured people are inconvenient, but they are getting over it very well.

"There are many encounters. The calendar forces us to have competitive and wide squads. The incorporation of players from the academy is giving very good results and Flick is doing extraordinary work. He is a very professional coach who knew what he had as a staff and is managing it very well.

"Deco told me it would work very well. We had to give a new impetus and he decided on Hansi. He knows that the best times in Barça have been with many players from the academy reinforced by top-level footballers who have been signed. He is a scholar and passionate about Barça. He is doing very well."

Laporta also stated: "I think Flick has everything under control. We are all very happy with him. He is adjusting, he can give much more. He had been studying Barça for a long time and is seen with great enthusiasm; I really like how the press conferences are run."