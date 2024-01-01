Flick delighted with "deserved" Barcelona thumping of Young Boys

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was left pleased with their Champions League rout of Young Boys.

Flick was happy as Barca won 5-0 through goals from Robert Lewandowski (2), Raphinha, Inigo Martinez and an own goal.

Game:

"It was important to get the three points. The 5-0 is more than deserved. We realised that we didn't come out with the confidence we're used to. We got it back and we're happy. But we have to keep going. We're already looking forward to Sunday's match."

Team play:

"We have to start the games stronger, with our passes, and improve the team's dynamic a little. It has improved as the minutes have passed."

Lamine Yamal:

"We don't have just one player, but several. There may be changes. We cannot take into account whether a player wants to continue playing or not."

Ansu Fati back:

"Frenkie wasn't ready and we needed to put someone on in those minutes, and we put him on. Then Frenkie played there. Seeing the situation of the match, we made that decision."

So many games?

"With the new Champions League format, it's always good to have a good goal difference."

Raphinha:

"He played very well. We can't talk about one player, we are a team. Raphinha can only play well if the players around him do."

Fati in the midfield:

"We wanted to give Pedri a rest and we weren't sure about playing De Jong so soon.

Two days off:

"Yes, they deserve it."

Champions League format?

"I think it's important to accumulate points and scoring goals is important. Those five goals are a good start and we can be happy. It's good to score in order to be better placed. From the beginning, the team's idea was always to get to the goal if there was an opportunity. In the last few minutes, I wanted to keep the ball more and save energy. But the team wanted to have fun and score. But we also have to learn to be cautious. But I'm very happy with the team's performance."

Level:

"We want to be better in every game. We can do some things better, we can display some potential better. We have to keep learning as a team. The team wants to play even better. It's important, considering the games we have left until the end of the year, which are good and interesting. We have to put in the best performance possible."

Frenkie de Jong:

"It was a very important step for him to be back with the team and play a few minutes. We needed him earlier, but we had to wait. Maybe he ran too much, but it was good for him to get his feelings back, to get used to the pressure of the opponent... he does very well in training. I know that before his injury he was at a high level as a player, and we have to help him and support him so that he can be like that again. We will do everything possible together. He deserves it, he is very professional. We have to be patient with him."

Ambition?

"The season is very long and we have seen that everything can change very quickly. Ter Stegen is injured, Olmo... we hope that after the break Fermín or Dani will return and Gavi at the end of October. It is important to score points and when there are more players available we will have more options to unload some players."

Pedri:

"I think when the team stays together and everyone does their jobs, the team will have a great future."

Your model:

"I think we press high, we counterattack, we play in a compact way, we are defensive, we are offensive... we are a team and we have worked hard to be united. It is important to have players who want to press and technically the team is very well formed and knows how to combine and create scoring chances. What I particularly like is the cooperation and the good atmosphere between them. You can see that they know each other and get along well. For me it is very good as a coach."

Raphinha:

"It's important that he has confidence and feels important. When Raphinha puts pressure on the opponent with speed, the other players enjoy it."

Young Boys:

"We analysed it. He had some good games against Galatasaray. We dominated. I'm very happy with my team."