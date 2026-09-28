Lamine Yamal reveals burning Champions League ambition

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Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.Profimedia

Lamine Yamal has opened up on his desire to win the UEFA Champions League in 2027.

The 19-year-old has won all of Spain's major domestic trophies under Hansi Flick - alongside a European Championship and a FIFA World Cup with Spain - but Europe's main club prize has evaded him so far.

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La Blaugrana have not even reached the final since winning it under Luis Enrique in 2025 and it's Lamine Yamal's goal for the months ahead in Catalonia.

"Everything depends on fate. The Champions League isn't decided in a single match; you can play badly and lose the title. 

"So you need luck, along with experience, and these things accumulate year after year.

"I hope luck is on our side this year. We're playing to win the championship; we're not here for a stroll. We want to win and bring the trophy back to Barcelona, ​​and God willing, we'll achieve that this year."

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