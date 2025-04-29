PSG coach Enrique warns Arsenal: We're a different team since October

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits their record against Premier League teams does add to the confidence of his players ahead of their clash with Arsenal.

PSG are in London for the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal tonight.

PSG have beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa to reach the final four and Enrique was asked if their record helps them facing the Gunners.

Enrique said: “Maybe that is a question for Mr Arteta. But In terms of confidence, it is very positive for us.

“We beat Liverpool and they won the Premier League this year. But that doesn't mean anything because every single match is different. Everybody speaks about the Premier League as being the best league in the world.

"I don't know if I agree or not. But we are full of confidence and looking forward to playing in the semi-final. Is Arsenal the best team we have come up against?

"One of the best teams, yes, without a shadow of a doubt.

"They are second in the Premier League and that has been the case for the past three seasons. I don't know if it is the best team, but it certainly is one of the best teams.”

A warning for Arsenal

Arsenal defeated PSG in the group phase earlier this season, but Enrique insists they'll be facing a better team tonight.

He also said: “I would like to remind you that Arsenal has not won the Champions League before and only one of us will get the ticket to the final over the two legs and I hope that will be PSG.

“The game that you are talking about took place on October 1 so that was seven or eight months ago there are huge differences between now and then.

“I have reviewed the game, and seen how far our game has come and we are better now. We are a more complete team. Our next objective is to rewrite history and there is only one way to do that.”