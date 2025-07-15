KuPS ease past Milsami to progress in Champions League

A goalless draw in Orhei, Moldova was enough for Finnish champions KuPS to secure progression to the Second Qualifying Round in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win on aggregate.

Otto Ruoppi's second-half strike in Kuopio last week meant KuPS travelled south with the narrowest of leads to protect ahead of their second trip to face Milsami in three seasons.

The previous meeting was a UEFA Conference League Qualifying tie which ended 6-3 to the Finnish club on aggregate, but it became clear early on there was no chance of a repeat scoreline tonight.

The hosts' Kabamba Kalabatama was the first to go close, but his powerful strike skewed the wrong side of the post. Midway through the first half, KuPS tested Emil Timbur in the Orhei goal, but he was equal to Agon Sadiku's effort.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for the Kuopio side in first-half added time, but Hennos Asmelash was unable to keep his header down following a great cross from Abdoul Yoda.

In the second half, Radu Ginsari had multiple opportunities, but neither he, Kalabatama nor Nabil Khali could find that extra bit of composure to get the better of Johannes Kreidl in the KuPS goal.

Milsami had 11 efforts in the second half alone, but only two forced a save from Kreidl. Not only that, they both arrived before the hour mark, allowing KuPS to slowly close out the marginal victory.

It is the second season in succession that KuPS have made it to the Second Qualifying Round, and this time they will face the champions of Kazakhstan, Kairat.

