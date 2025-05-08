Inter Milan striker Thuram mocks Yamal online

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has mocked Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal on social media - before swiftly deleting the post.

Thuram and Yamal clashed on Tuesday night in Inter Milan's epic Champions League semifinal win against Barcelona.

At the final whistle, Thuram was seen comforting his teenage opponent, though later in the evening he took to social media to remind the Barca starlet of a pre-match online claim.

'On a mission.', posted Yamal ahead of the second-leg in Milan.

Twenty-four hours later, Thuram reminded Yamal of his post: 'On a mission ehh!!', including two crying emojis, reports the Daily Mail.

The post was soon deleted and replaced by a new caption: 'Greatness recognises greatness'.