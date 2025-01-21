Konate: Liverpool key to landing France captaincy

Ibrahima Konate credits Liverpool for his elevation to the France captaincy this season.

In November, the defender captained France from the start in their Nations League tie against Italy.

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Lille tonight, Konate said: "I remember I came in this club when I was 21, I was really young and the players around me were older than me.

"I think I grow up in every situation like a human, like a player and I take a lot of experience.

"I think the club helped me a lot to be the captain of the French squad. It was a great moment for me but it was just the start and I just have to work hard to be in this way."

A draw with Lille will see Liverpool qualify for the round of 16 and Konate, 25, added: "This is one of our targets, to finish top of the Champions League, but this will start tomorrow again because we play against Lille.

"It's a very good team and we have to be ready because they come here to make a result against us."