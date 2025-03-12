Tribal Football
Inter Milan defender Dumfries full of pride with captaincy

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries was proud to captain the team to their Champions League win against Feyenoord last night.

Inter won 2-1 on Tuesday to wrap up the round of 16 tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Dumfries said: “I’m proud, it’s a special moment for me. First time as the captain at Inter, I’m really happy. It was a special evening, but I hope (Stefan) De Vrij will recover quickly, he’s a great player."

De Vrij broke down in the warm-up, leaving the captaincy to his fellow Dutchman.

 “(It was) a great game, a great evening for us. I’m happy to go to the quarter-finals against Bayern who are a great team.

“I feel good, I want to carry on like this. I’m happy because I’m playing a lot and playing well.

“We’re a strong team, everyone wants to beat us. We play with a lot of concentration, and we have to keep that up.”

