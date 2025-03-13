Tribal Football
IT'S DONE: Kimmich happy signing new Bayern Munich contract

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich.FC

The Germany international has ended speculation over his future by committing to a new deal to 2029.

Kimmich said, “At Bayern, I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That's what I made my decision based on. Right now, there's no better teammate, coaching staff, or club atmosphere to achieve maximum success. I feel good here, and I'm not done yet.”

Kimmich was due to come off contract at the end of the season.

Bayern chief exec Jan-Christian Dreesen said, “We are very pleased that Joshua Kimmich will continue his journey at Bayern. He is a leader, both at club and international level.

"His hunger for success remains intact, something he demonstrated once again in the Champions League round of 16. His determination and commitment embody Bayern's values. He must be the bridge between our current generation and a new era.”

Sporting director Max Eberl also stated: “Mentality and identity: that's what Joshua Kimmich represents. He has internalized Bayern's DNA for years and lives it both on and off the pitch.

"We're very happy that he will continue to lead our team.”

 

 

