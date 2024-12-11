Juventus midfielder Yildiz excited to test himself against Man City
Juve meet City in the Champions League, with Yildiz eager to face City.
The Turkey international said, "It will be a great match against the English. Playing in the Champions League is a dream come true, I am truly grateful because I can be a protagonist in such important matches and to hear that anthem.
"The number 10 shirt? It's not just a question of number, I have to make the difference, I will do my best to help the team, hoping things go well.
"It's a huge satisfaction to wear this shirt, I hope to continue to do better and give my all for my team."
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play