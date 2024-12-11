Juventus midfielder Yildiz excited to test himself against Man City

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz admits he's excited to test himself tonight against Manchester City.

Juve meet City in the Champions League, with Yildiz eager to face City.

The Turkey international said, "It will be a great match against the English. Playing in the Champions League is a dream come true, I am truly grateful because I can be a protagonist in such important matches and to hear that anthem.

"The number 10 shirt? It's not just a question of number, I have to make the difference, I will do my best to help the team, hoping things go well.

"It's a huge satisfaction to wear this shirt, I hope to continue to do better and give my all for my team."

 

