Juventus coach Motta: Benfica deserved their win

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says he is to blame after their Champions League defeat to Benfica.

Juve were beaten 2-0 to leave them in the playoff round.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta said afterwards: “We must improve quickly. Today, we missed creating something in the final third.

“We faced a team that deserved to win. We must improve quickly and recover players for Sunday.”

He continued: “We didn’t deserve to win today. Benfica created more chances than us.

“We must improve quickly because we have another game on Sunday. Today’s first half was tough, even though Samuel (Mbangula) had a good opportunity to take the lead.

“In the second half, we didn’t do enough to cause trouble for Benfica, and they deserved to win.”

Motta also said: “We must manage these situations better.

“We must go forward when we go down, so we had to play openly today. We didn’t do what we wanted. If you can create and finalise well, it’s a way to prevent the opponents from attacking. Surely, re-aggression must be better.

"We are the first ones to be unhappy. It’s the second consecutive defeat; we are not satisfied, and there is just one way to bounce back: recover for the next game and win it.”