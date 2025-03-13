Jordan claims Newcastle's Howe will be sacked despite EFL Cup win: He is the gatekeeper

Simon Jordan has claimed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be sacked even if he wins the Carabao Cup as he isn't Newcastle's long-term managerial choice.

Howe could end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought on Sunday if they manage to beat Liverpool in what will be an intense affair, especially after the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Magpies are also firmly in the race for Champions League qualification, sitting just two points outside the top four in sixth place as things stand.

However, talkSPORT presenter Jordan has stated that Howe’s job is under pressure and feels that the owners will replace him as they plan for the future.

“I’ve always said, and I don’t make any apologies for this, I said this to him when I spoke to him, is that I’ve always felt (Howe) is the gatekeeper.

“You had such luminaries like (Alan) Pardew who took exception to that. He didn’t understand what I meant. Ultimately, it’s very unlikely that the lofty ambitions of the Saudis, who didn’t buy Newcastle so they can win the League Cup, they want to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

“They will take the League Cup in the meantime because it will mean so much to the fans. My perception was that Eddie might be very valuable and deservingly rewarded for achieving something at Newcastle, which is getting a good side, a team that is really competitive in the Premier League and who people actually like to watch.

“But is he going to win something for Newcastle? Maybe he will win the League Cup on the weekend but I don’t see Newcastle, not because of Howe but because of the restrictions put upon their ability to spend… That might well mean that Eddie becomes a casualty in 18 months, knocking on the door of the FA’s building to take over from Thomas Tuchel.”

Jordan’s belief that the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which backs Newcastle, will ultimately choose to replace him could be justified if the club do become a club who regularly appear in the Champions League. Howe is a well respected manager but it could be argued that European nights are out of his depth and many other top managers would be more suitable.