Isak is in a "good place" and says "hopefully it just gets better" after incredible form

Alexander Isak is in fine form for Liverpool as he only aims to improve for the club.

Isak has had a difficult start to life at Liverpool, with injuries and fitness issues disrupting his attempts to build momentum on Merseyside, with his £125M price tag hanging above his head.

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That summer 2025 transfer window, Isak was described as the worst transfer window in Premier League history, but this season he has since proved his doubters wrong.

Isak now has ten goals in all competitions in 16 games and has just scored in six consecutive away games for Liverpool, including a brace against Club Brugge in the Champions League this week.

Speaking after the final whistle, the striker says he only wants to get better as he pushes to be one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

"It is always difficult to say exactly where you are and how good you are but I can definitely say I feel good, I am in a good place and the team is in a good place which is the most important thing. Hopefully it just gets better."

Andoni Iraola also praised the Swedish international: "He is in a great moment right now. In the first half especially, he helped us with the link-up. In the second half it was more about defending a little lower."

He also said: "With a fitter Isak, Florian Wirtz looks a better player because now he is playing balls in behind that Isak is getting to, and getting in on goal on the back of.

"It has a knock-on effect, which is obviously like Wirtz said, he is playing in a team which is better equipped to suit him."

With three goals and two assists in three games for Liverpool, as well as three goals in two games for the German national team, Wirtz is blossoming beside Isak as the Liverpool attack looks deadlier as each week passes.