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Iraola admits Liverpool need 'to do better offensively' after frustrating Fulham draw

Iraola admits Liverpool need 'to do better offensively' after frustrating Fulham draw
Iraola admits Liverpool need 'to do better offensively' after frustrating Fulham drawREUTERS

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola admitted that his side need to do more going forward after a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw with Fulham on Saturday (September 12).

Iraola, 44, has just one win from his opening four Premier League games as Liverpool boss, drawing the other three.

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His side were the first to fail to score against Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham so far this season, despite having three forwards that cost over £100 million in his line-up.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Iraola confirmed he knows full well his side need to improve in the final third.

"When you draw, especially at home, you can't be happy. Today we lacked a bit of freshness and we did not do enough offensively to make the difference,” he said.

"We have been good enough to keep the clean sheet. It was slightly better in the second half. In the first half we started the game slow, we lacked energy and it was not enough, we have to be offensively better.

"It is less than three days, 60 hours, (since they played Atletico Madrid in the Champions League) and a lot of players had to adapt. 

“Most of the changes were for physical reasons because the players were tired, but that is the season and in less than three days we will be here against Spurs (in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday).

"We have to adapt and find ways to win."

On Bradley Barcola: "Bradley is one we are building up physically with games and the games will give him the condition we want. But it is not just Bradley, we lack the freshness. I only remember one clear chance (for Fulham) and we kept the structure but offensively we need to do much better."

Iraola will travel to former club Bournemouth for Liverpool’s next Premier League game on Tuesday, September 15th.

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Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaBradley BarcolaFulhamLiverpool

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