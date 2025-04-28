Di Canio questions Inzaghi "management" as Inter Milan slide

Lazio great Paolo di Canio is convinced Simone Inzaghi is struggling to motivate the players at Inter Milan.

Back-to-back defeats, with Sunday at home to Roma the latest, has seen Inter fall to second-place on the Serie A table three points behind new leaders Napoli.

Di Canio has questioned Inzaghi's management and is convinced the players are "turning their backs".

“If this is the real version of Inter, with two games coming up against Barcelona, they’ll struggle to get a result against anyone,” Di Canio told Sky Italia.

“I may agree about physical issues, but after 15 rounds, Inter already had seven fewer points than in the previous season. Motivations make a difference.

"There are coaches who know how to instil it, and coaches like Inzaghi who are very good in other aspects, like the style of play. Simone has delighted us with his football, but then there is a management issue.

“You can’t only blame it on fatigue when you concede twice against Parma. Inter have been pegged back too many times, and it’s not just about being tired."

Players letting Inzaghi down

“Against Bayern, everyone was ready to take shots to their faces to avoid conceding. This doesn’t mean Inzaghi isn’t a good coach; he’s excellent at certain things. However, (Antonio) Conte and Inzaghi are different, as each has something the other lacks. It’s true that some players have not been helpful, for example, (Piotr) Zielinski came on and played terribly.”

Considering Inter's performance for their 1-0 defeat to Roma, Di Canio could only see one player showing the right attitude.

“We are talking about the team that suffered comebacks 11 times in the last 20 minutes of games. It’s about bringing home results with determination and grit, the only one I saw fighting when Inter were 1-0 down was (Francesco) Acerbi,” he said.

“He made me feel sorry for him. He’s the only one who still believes, while the others just turn their backs.”