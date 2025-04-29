Cassano slams Inzaghi: Even winning Champions League won't save s*** Inter Milan season

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano says coach Simone Inzaghi is now being found out.

Cassano insists he never rated Inzaghi and feels he's been proven right after Inter's three consecutive defeats.

He said on Viva el Futbol: "When everyone was praising him as the new Guardiola, I always said that he is not a top coach. He doesn't have a plan B, he hasn't improved the players.

"There is nothing organised, Inter is so much stronger that they should have won the championship by a landslide: they should have been at +15.

"Now we find ourselves faced with something unexpected even for me, given that Inzaghi is falling for it again after having already thrown two scudetti down the toilet; now we are at the third."

It's still a s*** season!

He then took aim: "Even if he were to win the Champions League, it would still be a s*** season. (Roberto) Di Matteo also won the Cup and then he never coached again... It makes little difference to me if he wins, what's been happening in the last few weeks is what I've been saying for a long time.

"What's bothering me the most are the statements, I go crazy when I hear certain things said. (Walter) Mazzarri comes to mind when he talks about the throw-in taken further up the field...

"Yesterday there was a sensational penalty on (Yann) Bisseck, but Roma deserved to win 5-0. I can't think that the team that is by far the strongest can rely on throw-ins. These are alibis."

No player has improve

Cassano then concluded: "In addition to the basic team, he has the following alternatives: Bisseck, (Stefan) De Vrij, Carlos Augusto, (Matteo) Darmian and (Lautaro) Martinez. Which team in Serie A has stronger players? None.

"Taking away the three starting midfielders, who has (Kristjan) Asllani, (Piotr) Zielinski and (Davide) Frattesi on the bench? None. Ditto up front. There are 21 players who are far stronger than the others.

"I still don't see a single player who has improved under Inzaghi. Inter don't play good football, even though I hear they're playing the best in the club's history. I see something else."