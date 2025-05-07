Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan
Arsenal receive huge boost as 3 players return to training including Timber and Calafiori

Inter Milan president Marotta: A result produced by Inzaghi's work; We're among the greats

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan president Marotta: A result produced by Inzaghi's work; We're among the greats
Inter Milan president Marotta: A result produced by Inzaghi's work; We're among the greatsAction Plus
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta hailed the impact of coach Simeone Inzaghi after reaching the Champions League final.

Inter stunned Barcelona to win the first-leg in extra-time 4-3 on Wednesday night to reach the final 7-6 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marotta said in the mixed zone afterwards: "It was an epic match between two great teams.

"We are happy to have reached this milestone, which must be credited to the coach, the players and this splendid crowd that supported us almost physically. We are honoured to be able to play the final on 31 May in Monaco because we deserved it."

Asked if the passion shown on the night was the result of Inzaghi's work, Marotta also said: "Certainly. Simone Inzaghi is the centre of this model, supported by the board, by a new ownership that is always present, even if silently.

"It is a victory for everyone, but the greatest architect of this victory is certainly the coach."

 

 

"Best night of my career"

He continued, "Beyond all expectations I would say no. This team started to have awareness when they played the final in Istanbul. It is a group that has been together for four years, it has acquired great awareness and great harmony well coordinated by the coach.

"We are among the greats and we are with great merit and with great determination. It was what we wanted and we achieved the objective."

Asked if this was the best match of his career, Marotta added: "From an emotional point of view, definitely yes, also from an adrenaline point of view. It was an advert for all of world football".

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AInzaghi SimoneInterBarcelona
Related Articles
Paolillo thrilled for Inter Milan: I feared a heart attack for Frattesi!
Inter Milan captain Lautaro: I didn't think I'd make semi victory
Inter Milan matchwinner Frattesi: My reward for effort and dedication