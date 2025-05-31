Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed
Scholes and Carragher agree: Man Utd must sell Fernandes
PSG star Dembele targets Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory

‘We’ll see over next few days’ - Simone Inzaghi opens door to Inter Milan exit

Alex Roberts
‘We’ll see over next few days’ - Simone Inzaghi opens door to Inter Milan exit
‘We’ll see over next few days’ - Simone Inzaghi opens door to Inter Milan exitAction Plus
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi refused to rule out a potential exit after his side succumbed to a humiliating 5-0 Champions League final defeat to PSG.

The 49-year-old could do nothing but watch on as his side were dismantled by the French champions in the biggest game of the season on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu were more than enough to secure PSG’s first Champions League title and inflict the biggest final defeat in the competition’s history on Inter.

Inzaghi’s future was a hot topic after the game, however, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly willing to make him the highest paid manager on the planet.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after the game, Inzaghi refused to rule out potentially leaving but admitted now wasn’t the time to make a decision.

“We’ll see over the next few days and sit down with the club. After the second Final lost in three years, there is too much disappointment to think right now. There will be time to speak calmly with the club.” He said.

“The President and directors were ever-present, and again stood by our side in the dressing room this evening.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueInzaghi SimoneInterPSG