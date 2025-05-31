‘We’ll see over next few days’ - Simone Inzaghi opens door to Inter Milan exit

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi refused to rule out a potential exit after his side succumbed to a humiliating 5-0 Champions League final defeat to PSG.

The 49-year-old could do nothing but watch on as his side were dismantled by the French champions in the biggest game of the season on Saturday.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu were more than enough to secure PSG’s first Champions League title and inflict the biggest final defeat in the competition’s history on Inter.

Inzaghi’s future was a hot topic after the game, however, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly willing to make him the highest paid manager on the planet.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after the game, Inzaghi refused to rule out potentially leaving but admitted now wasn’t the time to make a decision.

“We’ll see over the next few days and sit down with the club. After the second Final lost in three years, there is too much disappointment to think right now. There will be time to speak calmly with the club.” He said.

“The President and directors were ever-present, and again stood by our side in the dressing room this evening.”