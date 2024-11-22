Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan: Players convinced reaching Champions League final

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan: Players convinced reaching Champions League final
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan: Players convinced reaching Champions League finalAction Plus
Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says they're confident of reaching the Champions League final again.

The Nerazzurri were beaten two seasons ago by Manchester City in the hard-fought final in Istanbul.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Everyone thought City would score four goals against us, but we played really well and deserved to draw, and then even win,” Mkhitaryan told Il Corriere della Sera.

“Returning there would be a dream, although the road is longer than it was two years ago. But we believe in it: we’re confident we can get there again.”

On this season's form, he added: “The comparison is with last year’s Inter, but we’re doing our best and giving 100%.

“We know we’ve conceded a lot of goals and haven’t taken full advantage of our chances, but we’re working to get to the level of last year. Many teams want to win this league, and we’re among them.

“We’ve dropped points we shouldn’t have lost, otherwise we’d already be at the top. We know it’s a different season and we need to do better. I’m confident.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AMkhitaryan HenrikhInterManchester City
Related Articles
Inter Milan hero Materazzi: Inzaghi would suit Man City
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Ex-Man City, Inter Milan fullback Kolarov named Serbia U21 coach