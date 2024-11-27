Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu: Winning all that mattered against RB Leipzig

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu insists victory against Champions League opponents RB Leipzig was deserved on Tuesday.

A deflected free-kick from Fede Dimarco earned Inter the three points.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are happy, it is another great result for us to stay up there,” Calhanoglu told Inter TV.

“Perhaps we should’ve scored more goals considering all that we created, but at the end of the day like against Arsenal, we held the line and proved that we are doing well defensively too.

“We created lots of chances in the first half, but Leipzig are a strong team with a high press and they caused us more problems after the break, but the result was what mattered tonight.”