Inter Milan midfielder Asllani: I've been on the bench a lot

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani was pleased to feature in their Champions League win against Sparta Prague.

The Albania international concedes he'd like to be starting more games this season.

He said, "We did what we had to do. It took a lot of concentration. Especially in the first half we dominated, we were good at managing their counterattacks. There's still a little something to do, we know how important the standings are.

"These minutes are good for me, I've been on the bench a lot. I'm happy to wear this shirt and I'm very focused on every single game. The important thing was to win today, now we're thinking about Lecce.

"We know how difficult that away game is."