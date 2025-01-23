Inter Milan defender De Vrij: Victory over Sparta Prague very important

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij insists they can be happy after their Champions League win against Sparta Prague.

Inter won 1-0 last night thanks to Lautaro Martinez's effort.

Afterwards, De Vrij said:  "We're in good shape, it was an important match for our Champions League journey. We're all close and we want to finish in the top eight, it's a very important result.

"It was important to start well, our approach was good: they closed up and waited for a mistake from us, a counterattack, but we were good at preventing it and then we scored a nice goal at the start. Then we looked for the second, which we didn't score even though we had some chances. They had some too, but we were good at defending and managing the match."

