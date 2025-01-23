Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi pleased with victory at Sparta Prague: Destiny in our hands

Inter Milan coach Simeone Inzaghi was pleased with victory at Champions League opponents Sparta Prague.

Lautaro Martinez struck for the 1-0 win on Wednesday night.

"We got here with great performances, we need one more point and our destiny is in our own hands,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“This was by no means to be taken for granted. I am very satisfied with how we remained concentrated, especially during such a packed fixture list, and I congratulated the lads. I also thank the fans who made the journey to be with us this evening.

"We thought that Sparta might open up a bit more after the goal, but they stayed clammed up, so we raised the tempo in the second half and created quite a few good situations.

“Sparta Prague are a very physical side and dangerous on set plays, but we were very concentrated on those situations too and when they did find a way through, our goalkeeper did really well.”

Inter Milan pair Sommer, Bisseck "bitter" after Bayer Leverkusen defeat