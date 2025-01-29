Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We'll play to win against Monaco

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they'll play to win against Monaco.

Inter sign off for the Champions League group phase with a clash with ASM.

"We’re aware of the path we’ve taken and the challenges faced over the last three and a half years,” Inzaghi stated.

“We’ve had to work hard, but I knew that from the start. However, we’re close to being among the top eight, which is no small feat.

“I’d wait until tomorrow night before talking about a great achievement.

“Some teams with bigger budgets than Inter will miss out, but the Champions League has challenges in every game.”

Inzaghi continued: “We don’t need to make calculations.

“Tomorrow night we want to take the final step against a strong opponent with excellent offensive players, well-organized, and led by a coach I’ve faced before.

“Great respect for Monaco, but we want to play a great game.”

Asked about Monaco's impressive campaign, Inzaghi also said: “Yes, because Ligue 1 is a competitive league.

“Teams like Lille and Monaco are strong, physical sides. Brest is also doing well and could make the top eight.

“The French league has outstanding talent, like those in Monaco. It’s a very physical competition.”