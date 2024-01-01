Inter Milan ace Calhanoglu: We proved ourselves at Man City

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says there's a lot of positives to draw from their stalemate at Manchester City.

Inter took a point in this Champions League opener - where they shaded the chances created.

“We played a good game against a strong team. We tried everything, had chances to score, a lot of chances, and both teams today showed all the people around some good football,” Calhanoglu told TNT Sports.

“We were solid and we are happy with the draw.

“In these games, you have to be fully concentrated for 90 minutes. We created chances, we could’ve scored and didn’t, but the same goes for them. I think one point is good for both teams.

“We enjoyed ourselves against a very strong team and could also have won, but with the right courage and spirit of sacrifice, we proved that we can contend against anyone.”

He added, “We wanted to show that we are not scared to play here. We play football the way they do, with sacrifice we showed that we can also play football,” explained Calhanoglu.

“We know that Manchester City never lose here at home and we took a point with us. We want to continue like this, proving who Inter are.”