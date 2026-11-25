Liverpool travel to the Jan Breydelstadion this week as their European campaign continues against Club Brugge.

Heading into their next tie, Liverpool have won three of their four Champions League fixtures, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1, LASK 6-3 and Villarreal 4-3 before suffering a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brugge have enjoyed an outstanding campaign on all fronts, losing just once in the Belgian Pro League and once in Europe.

Brugge have also collected nine points, with victories against Inter, Lens and PSV Eindhoven as they seek another upset against the Reds.

Liverpool vs Club Brugge team news

For Brugge, Joel Ordóñez (foot) and Jan Virgili (groin) are unavailable.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still missing Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) as well as Cody Gakpo (calf) and Ryan Gravenberch (heel), who has missed the last four matches.

Liverpool vs Club Brugge predicted line-ups

Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Vanaken, Potts; Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemarechal; Tresoldi

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

Liverpool vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Both sides meet for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Form

Liverpool: WWLLW

Club Brugge: WWWWD

Key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in all three previous meetings (W2 D1) against the Belgian side who have won just one of their last 20 matches against English opposition.

Liverpool defeated Club Brugge in the 1976 UEFA Cup final and the 1978 European Cup final, where Kenny Dalglish scored the winner.