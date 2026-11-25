Heading into their next tie, Liverpool have won three of their four Champions League fixtures, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1, LASK 6-3 and Villarreal 4-3 before suffering a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce.
Meanwhile, Brugge have enjoyed an outstanding campaign on all fronts, losing just once in the Belgian Pro League and once in Europe.
Brugge have also collected nine points, with victories against Inter, Lens and PSV Eindhoven as they seek another upset against the Reds.
Liverpool vs Club Brugge team news
For Brugge, Joel Ordóñez (foot) and Jan Virgili (groin) are unavailable.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are still missing Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) as well as Cody Gakpo (calf) and Ryan Gravenberch (heel), who has missed the last four matches.
Liverpool vs Club Brugge predicted line-ups
Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Vanaken, Potts; Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemarechal; Tresoldi
Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas
Liverpool vs Club Brugge kick-off time
Both sides meet for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time at the Jan Breydelstadion.
Form
Liverpool: WWLLW
Club Brugge: WWWWD
Key stats
Liverpool are unbeaten in all three previous meetings (W2 D1) against the Belgian side who have won just one of their last 20 matches against English opposition.
Liverpool defeated Club Brugge in the 1976 UEFA Cup final and the 1978 European Cup final, where Kenny Dalglish scored the winner.