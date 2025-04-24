Howe to return for Ipswich clash after recovering from pneumonia battle in hospital

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is set to return to the sidelines after recovering from pneumonia in hospital.

In a short statement released on Thursday morning, United said: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s Training Centre.

"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes."

Howe missed Newcastle's comfortable wins over Manchester United and Crystal Palace and will now be hoping for another 3 points against Ipswich in the race for a Champions League spot. However, the game may be tougher than first thought as Ipswich fight against relegation, with a defeat enough to officially send the side back to the Championship.

In a message following his diagnosis, Howe thanked those who looked after him whilst in hospital as second in command Jason Tindall took the reins.

“A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," the Newcastle boss said.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."