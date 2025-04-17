Newcastle No2 Tindall offers latest on Howe

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall admitted there's no updates on Eddie Howe after victory over Crystal Palace.

Toon manager Howe is recovering from pneumonia and after missing the past two Premier League games, he will also be absent for the weekend clash with Aston Villa.

Tindall said after the 5-0 win against Palace: “We know he’s in the best possible hands, and the most important thing at this moment in time is that he rests and he recovers.

"The more he rests and recovers, the quicker he will be able to get back to lead the team. That’s the only focus at the minute, and I’m sure as and when he’s ready, he will be in contact and we will speak."

The trip to Villa will be the first away from home since Howe was admitted to hospital.

Tindall added, “We know the expectations and the demands.

"We’ve been working together for 17 years now, so we know each other like clockwork. We know what’s expected to be able to go out there and deliver performances that we pride ourselves on.”

