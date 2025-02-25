Hoddle understands Tottenham fan's frustrations with Levy after lack of investment

Glenn Hoddle admits he understands Tottenham fans' frustration with Daniel Levy and believes the club should have built a squad fit for their new stadium.

Despite their fantastic form as of late, Spurs still sit 12th in the table as pressure from fans continues to grow towards owner Daniel Levy as they call for change. Supporters gathered in their droves to protest, demanding boardroom change ahead of their clash with Manchester United earlier this month and Hoddle revealed that he understands their frustration.

Hoddle has urged the chairman to pump more money into the squad to take them back to the Champions League, where he feels they belong. He spoke to the Mail Online and admitted that he thinks their brand-new stadium does not match their underwhelming squad.

“Now I can understand that there are some people that are frustrated and they're turning their anger on it.

“Daniel's done a fantastic job with the stadium. He's built a fantastic training ground that any player in the world would love that environment to go and train and play in the stadium, right? That's the wrong way around for me.

“The money that the stadium is bringing in is quite amazing. It really is. I think the fans need to know that whether every penny is the priority. Is the priority the squad?

“Are we going to build a squad that that stadium actually deserves? Squad first, build a stadium afterward, but it's the other way around now. Now build a team where every single priority is for the squad.

“We're going to (need to) go out and then we're going to play perhaps 15 million, 20 million more than we should for that player because the future and the glory of Tottenham is going to come back.”

Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium is often filled with anger and discontent after seasons of disappointment which Hoddle feels would never of happened if Levy had injected the funds necessary like many other top Premier League sides.

“If you have had success there, the stadium would be a wonderful place for fans to go and watch,” Hoddle continues. “But if the results are not going well, you're not as happy as you should be.

“If you're winning and you're building a team, and there's a team that can genuinely go for trophies, then that stadium actually deserves to have a squad that can go all the way over the next four or five years.

“Everything's there, ready, and Daniel's built it. But for me, they've done it the wrong way around. But so be it. The moment is now, and I think that's where the fans are disgruntled because they're not sure whether now is the time that they can.”