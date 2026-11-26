Roma defender Mario Hermoso has hailed his team's tactics as Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique admits he would like to avoid the Italian side.

Roma earned an impressive point at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Hermoso and Donyell Malen in what was a thrilling performance.

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Despite having just 34% possession, Roma created the better chances on the night, with 2.76 expected goals compared with PSG's 1.86.

PSG remain unbeaten in 15 consecutive Champions League matches, but Roma ended PSG's 12-game winning streak in all competitions in what was an impressive result.

Speaking after the final whistle, Hermoso revealed that he and his side fear no one as they seek to cause more upsets this season.

"Everyone knows what the coach does, this is his identity, his style of playing. We defenders get the opportunity to be protagonists, so I am very happy to come to a stadium like this, and see Roma playing in this special way, with no fear. We are on the right track and must keep taking these big steps forward.

"With these teammates who play in attack, we do try to make these moves in training sessions, everyone gets to have a go, and that means us defenders can bring something extra to the team, it's an added benefit. Everyone in this squad is important, we are set out in a way that we can all be protagonists. Dony, Paulo and Bryan had more minutes in this season, but they came on with the right mentality, and were ready to help get a good result."

Luis Enrique admitted AS Roma handed Paris Saint-Germain their toughest test of the season as his side clung on to a draw.

"Without any doubt this was our toughest match of this season, in the Champions League or the French league. I am happy with the result, and the merit goes to Roma. Facing a team with this attitude and this kind of mentality is very hard to play against. It's very different to the kind of match we're used to."

Roma lost 4-3 at home to Real Madrid earlier in the Champions League campaign, but led 3-1 with just eight minutes remaining. They also lost 3-2 to Manchester United after leading 2-0 as they continue to cause trouble for bigger teams in Europe.