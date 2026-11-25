Substitutes Ousmane Dembele and Donyell Malen traded second-half penalties as AS Roma held Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes, ending the UEFA Champions League (UCL) holders’ 100% record in the competition this season.

Roma’s top goalscorer Malen scored four times in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Parma, so it was a surprise to see the Dutchman drop to the bench in one of six changes, with Santiago Castro leading the line on his first UCL start for the club.

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Matias Soule was another player to come into the starting XI, and the forward created the visitors’ shock fifth-minute opener, weaving his way to the byline before cutting the ball back for Mario Hermoso to dispatch his first-ever away goal for the Giallorossi.

That strike ended PSG’s record as the only team yet to concede before half-time in this season’s UCL, and the hosts struggled to break Roma down as they searched for an equaliser.

However, the Giallorossi switched off for a split-second, and it cost them dearly, with the unmarked Illia Zabarnyi heading home a 31st-minute corner at the near post to score for the second successive home game.

Roma have now conceded in each of their last 34 UCL road trips, but they should have regained the lead when Evan Ndicka sent a free header wide from eight yards out.

Match momentum Flashscore

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side started the second half in a similar vein to the first, and Hermoso spurned another presentable opportunity when he volleyed over from inside the box.

Matvey Safonov then made a strong save down to his right to deny Niccolo Pisilli, but Roma were almost caught out when Joao Neves crept in behind and headed just wide.

The visitors did not heed their warning, conceding a penalty when Achraf Hakimi was played through on goal and Wesley brought him down.

Dembele had been on the pitch a matter of minutes but sent Mile Svilar the wrong way from the spot with only his second touch, as he made it four goals in four UCL games this term.

Svilar then thwarted Dembele with a brilliant save, but a VAR check was ongoing at the same time for a handball against Vitinha in the box, with referee Glenn Nyberg awarding the spot-kick after consulting the monitor.

This time, Malen was the substitute to step up, sending his 17th goal of the season in all competitions into the top corner.

Hermoso skied an excellent late chance over the bar before Svilar denied Dembele with his legs, as Roma secured a draw that takes them to five points in the league phase (W1, D2, L2).

Meanwhile, PSG’s 12-match winning run in all competitions ends against manager Luis Enrique’s former club, but they are now 15 games unbeaten in the UCL (W10, D5), a French record.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mario Hermoso (AS Roma)