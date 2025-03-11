Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after dramatically beating Liverpool 4-1 on penalties at Anfield, claiming their first-ever shootout success in European competition.

After one of the biggest robberies ever seen in the French capital, Arne Slot’s side somehow came into this second leg with a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Reds showed more attacking intent in the opening 10 minutes than in the entire first leg, as Nuno Mendes was forced into a superb block to keep out Mohamed Salah’s effort, before the Egyptian embarked on a mazy run and skewed a separate strike wide.

But despite Liverpool’s early pressure, it was PSG’s turn to apply a sucker punch of their own, as Ousmane Dembélé wiped out the Reds’ aggregate lead.

Key stats from PSG's loss Opta by StatsPerform

The forward linked up brilliantly with Bradley Barcola, and capitalised on an element of luck when Ibrahima Konaté could only intercept the latter’s ball back into the path of the France international to slot home.

Konaté sought to make amends when his long-range shot was parried to safety by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Liverpool’s defensive frailties were prevalent. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling effort took a deflection off Ryan Gravenberch before sailing narrowly over the bar after the Georgian was picked out by Dembélé.

Slot’s men came out after half-time with added intensity, as Dominik Szoboszlai saw his effort ruled out for offside, before Donnarumma was forced into a superb one-handed save to keep out Luis Díaz’s header from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

The Argentine’s set-pieces were causing plenty of issues, as another corner picked out Salah, whose close-range effort was brilliantly cleared away from the goalmouth by Kvaratskhelia.

The hosts were continuing to apply the pressure, and Jarell Quansah’s diving header from Andrew Robertson’s free-kick cannoned off the woodwork - an effort which would have been ruled out for offside.

PSG struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the contest after the break, but Kvaratskhelia reminded Liverpool just what he is capable of when his speculative right-footed attempt just cleared the crossbar, ahead of an additional 30 minutes of extra time.

Key stats Sportimage / Alamy / Profimedia / Opta by Stats Perform

The French champions had two quickfire chances to score a second on the night, as Lucas Beraldo headed inches wide from Kvaratskhelia’s cross, before Désiré Doué also narrowly missed the target.

Penalties beckoned, and there was every reason for Liverpool fans to feel confident given that the club had won four of their five shootouts in UEFA competition. Meanwhile, the visitors had lost their only previous continental shootout at the hands of Rangers in the 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round.

It was advantage PSG after Donnarumma denied Darwin Nunez, and after Curtis Jones was denied, Doué completed the job to see the Parisians progress into the last eight, where they will face Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Player ratings Flashscore

Catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore by clicking here.