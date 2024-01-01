PSG coach Enrique explains freezing out Dembele for Arsenal clash

Arsenal could have a good chance of grabbing a Champions League win in midweek.

Ahead of their crucial European clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal received a major lift.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has excluded Ousmane Dembele from the squad for the upcoming match.

Enrique said: "If someone doesn't comply or respect the expectations of the team, it means they are not prepared to play. The match (vs Arsenal) is very important and I want all my players to be ready so, as a consequence, I've left him (Dembele) out. I want the best for my team and that's my job.

"These circumstances are difficult and you have to take difficult decisions. I'm 100 per cent engaged (behind) in my decision and 100 per cent sure of the decision I have made."

Enrique continued: "It doesn't mean this is irreversible, but I made the best decision for the team and that's why I signed here, to create a team that has a strong identity and has a lot of character.

"I was also hired to win titles. I cannot guarantee that. But I can guarantee the rest, which is playing with a strong identity. The day I cannot do this I will go home.

"I have the support of the club's president and the sporting director. I'm here to create our team and, in the future, that might include Ousmane Dembele, just to be clear."