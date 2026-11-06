Harry Kane wants "at least one Champions League trophy" as he reveals his next goal

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has spoken on his Champions League ambitions after being crowned the world's best.

Kane, who scored 100 goals in Germany's top flight in the fewest games ever, managing the feat in just 98 appearances, became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 30 years last month.

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The former Tottenham striker has scored 102 goals in 102 Bundesliga matches, winning three successive Golden Boot awards and two league titles. Last season he lifted the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Supercup with the German giants as he targets one final trophy.

Across 42 appearances for Bayern, Kane has 37 goals and has the further he has reached with the side was the semi-finals in 2025/26, losing 6-5 on aggregate to PSG.

Speaking on his next target, Kane revealed that the Champions League is a competition he wants to win before hanging up his boots.

“Yeah, for sure. The Champions League is a big objective for me, and also this club, this team”.

“I'm here for until 2029. Of course, I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to have at least one Champions League trophy in that period!”.

He also stated: "I'm looking forward to getting back to work and doing less talking and more playing, to be honest."

Kane has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich through to 2029 this week and as Bayern charge out of the Champions League league phase, the England captain will hope this is finally his year.