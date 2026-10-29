Harry Kane speaks on the idea of being knighted: Sir Harry sounds good...

Harry Kane lifted the Ballon d'Or this year, an award which could unlock the door to being knighted.

Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane was named the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at Monday's awards ceremony in London as he became the first English player to lift the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Kane saw off competition from players including Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to become the fifth Englishman in history to win the Ballon d’Or in what was an incredible night for the striker.

The former Spurs star has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in each of his three full seasons in Germany, netting 36 times in just 31 matches during the 2025-26 campaign.

Days after lifting the award, Kane remained on the bench for the 6-1 win over 1. FC Magdeburg, a game where the media asked him about a potential move after the final whistle.

"I certainly wouldn't say no - I really appreciate it," he said. "If it came to that, it would be incredible and something I'd be incredibly proud of. But I don't want to get too carried away with it right now."

Questioned on how "Sir Harry Kane" sounds, he added: "It sounds good, but it would feel kind of strange if everyone called me Sir. So for now, I'll just stick with Harry."

Kane would join Sir Stanley Matthews and Sir Bobby Charlton as British Ballon d'Or winners who have been knighted in the past, with both players being handed the honour over 50 years ago.

Is a knighthood inbound?

Kane already has an MBE, and Downing Street has declined to rule out a future knighthood following his 2026 Ballon d'Or win.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The PM would like to congratulate Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d’Or.

“To be the first Englishman to win it in 25 years is an extraordinary achievement, and what a moment to do it here at home.

“Seventy years after Sir Stanley Matthews won the inaugural award, it caps a remarkable season and Harry continues to set a brilliant example to young players across the country, and the PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him.

“And, hopefully, there’s another trophy to celebrate with England before too long.”