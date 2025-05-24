Guardiola drops Grealish from Man City squad for Fulham

Pep Guardiola has left Jack Grealish out of Manchester City’s squad for their final game against Fulham, sparking speculation about the winger’s future.

The England international is set for talks with the Citizens this summer, but his omission from the key clash in London suggests he may be on his way out.

Guardiola’s men need at least a point at Craven Cottage to secure Champions League football.

Grealish has struggled for form since his key role in Manchester City’s 2022/23 treble-winning season. He’s started just one league game this term, casting doubt over his Club World Cup involvement.