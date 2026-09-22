Gullit on Arsenal's Champions League chances: They were almost trying too much!

Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit has backed Arsenal to find success in the Champions League after a strong start.

Arsenal were one game away from the dream double of the Premier League and Champions League last season but the Gunners collapsed in the final against Paris Saint-Germain following a penalty shootout.

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The club ended their title drought but failed in Europe as they continue their search for their first Champions League trophy in the side’s history.

After beating Napoli 1-0 in their opening game this season thanks to a goal from Martin Odegaard, Gullit spoke to ComeOn about how the North London side could use their Premier League title to boost themselves up to be European champions.

“Can Arsenal win the Champions League this year? They were very close last year and I think winning the Premier League already feels like a relief to them because all of that pressure, from inside and outside, is gone. No one is saying they choke all the time or they couldn’t do it. I watch them now and I see that relief in their games and how they play too.

“I think this year, Arsenal will play much more intelligently, using their heads. They understand better now when to push but also when to keep the ball in order to keep control a little bit better.

“Before they won their title, they were almost trying too much. They wanted goals, goals, goals, even when they couldn’t score. Sometimes in football it’s not like that.

“Now they are a team who can go 2-0 up in the Premier League, they know they have Champions League next week, so they can just temper it and keep the ball for as long as possible and spend less energy to go and play into the 90th minute. That’s what I see from them this season now they are more relaxed after winning the Premier League.”

Arsenal already look like a side ready to build on their achievements of last term and after a strong start both domestically and in Europe, the side may just make history once more under manager Mikel Arteta.